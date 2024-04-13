Summer Hair Problems: Tips To Prevent Hair Fall

Pic: Freepik

Summer hair problems can be haunting, and the hot and humid weather can be concerning for your mane. The hot weather will create havoc on your lustrous hair. Right from issues such as frizz to dryness, the summer months present various challenges when it comes to maintaining beautiful hair. Excessive sun exposure damages the hair shaft and leads to increased breakage and dullness leaving you worried and frustrated.

Causes

Summer is fun but can be a nightmare for your hair. During the summer months, several factors can contribute to increased hair fall. One major factor is the exposure to harsh UV rays from the sun, which can weaken the hair shaft and lead to breakage. High temperatures and humidity can cause excess sweating, leading to scalp issues such as dandruff and clogged pores, ultimately resulting in hair fall. Swimming in chlorinated pools or salty water during summer can also damage the hair cuticle and hair shaft and make it more prone to breakage.

The use of heating tools like blow dryers and strengtheners in conjunction with the already hot weather can further exacerbate hair fall by drying out the strands. Anything in excess is harmful to the body, whether it's an extreme temperature or consuming excess of vitamins, having dry and brittle hair, itching and dry scalp, accumulation of sweat leads to dandruff and scratching also leads to bacterial hair follicle infection (folliculitis) and cause hair fall.

To deal with these summer hair woes, it is vital to change your hair care routine by using dermal-recommended products that provide hydration to the mane. Opting for hairstyles such as buns can help protect the hair from environmental factors while still allowing you to enjoy the warm weather without worrying about your tresses.

How to curb hairfall



When the summer heat becomes unbearable, it's crucial to protect your hair from damage. One effective tip is to avoid overexposure to the sun by wearing a hat or using a scarf to cover your head. The harmful UV rays can weaken the hair shaft, leading to increased breakage and hair fall.

Another important factor to consider is hydration. Dehydration can impact not only your overall health but also the health of your hair. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and eating foods rich in essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, which promote healthy hair growth.

Choose gentle hair care products that are suitable for your scalp type and avoid excessive styling with heat tools during the hot summer months.

Opt for protective hairstyles that minimise tension on your roots and consider incorporating natural oils like coconut or argan oil into your routine to keep your locks nourished and strong all season long.

Apply conditioner over damp hair (post-shampoo). Even a deep-conditioning hair mask will help in the hydration and moisturisation of hair.

Chlorine in pools makes the hair dry and brittle causing breakage. Take care of your hair by covering your head with the help of a swimming cap.

Wash your hair thrice a week instead of every day. Use a dry shampoo if the scalp is oily and you feel like washing your hair every day.

Drinking enough water helps keep your scalp and hair hydrated from the inside out and avoid hair fall.

A diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, and protein can provide your hair with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy, and you will be able to prevent hair fall and have strong and lustrous hair.

By being vigilant in caring for your hair during the summer months and avoiding hairfall, you can ensure that your mane remains healthy when there is extreme heat outside. Take care of your mane and enjoy summer!

(Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and cosmetologist, Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic)