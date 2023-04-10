Summer Desserts: 4 fruity delights for a refreshing week ahead

Summer is a riot of flavours. What more screams summer than a fresh bite of watermelon juicy berries? This summer, ditch the basic pitcher of lemonade, or the scoop of ice cream, for one of these refreshingly tantalising desserts that are sure to cure any sweet tooth and wave of heat.

Watermelon Granita

Vera Lair

This Watermelon Granita is the perfect dessert to cool off on a hot day. Made with fresh watermelon puree, sugar, and lemon juice, this dessert is easy to make and will satisfy your sweet tooth without being too heavy. All you need to do is blend the watermelon, sugar, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth, then freeze the mixture in a shallow container. After a few hours, use a fork to scrape the mixture into icy flakes and serve.

Berry Popsicles

Popsicles are a classic summer treat, and these Berry Popsicles are no exception. Made with fresh berries, coconut milk, and honey, these popsicles are a healthy and refreshing dessert that you can enjoy guilt-free. Simply blend the berries, coconut milk, and honey in a blender, pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and freeze until solid. These popsicles are a great way to get your daily dose of fruit and keep you cool on a hot summer day.

Lemon Bars

Lemon bars are made with a buttery shortbread crust and a tangy lemon filling that is sweet and tart at the same time. To make these bars, combine flour, sugar, and butter in a mixing bowl to form the crust. Bake the crust in the oven until golden brown, then pour the lemon filling over the crust and bake again until set. Once cooled, cut the bars into squares and enjoy.

Mango Sorbet

Last but not least, we have Mango Sorbet, a refreshing dessert that is perfect for summer, especially when mangoes are at their peak! This sorbet is made with fresh mango puree, sugar, and lime juice, and is the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. To make this sorbet, blend the mango puree, sugar, and lime juice in a blender until smooth. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once done, serve the sorbet in chilled bowls and garnish with fresh mint leaves.