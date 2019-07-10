Sukhmani Kaur Bedi a multi-talented woman at a young age

<p>Sukhmani Kaur Bedi who is a multi-talented woman, has accomplished quite a bit in her life at a young age, her list of achievements are long, she is beauty pageant winner, a vocalist, a fashion designer and professionally a Pastry Chef. </p><p>She studied Food Production from Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Shillong. While she stepped out of the city in 2009, to make a career, she started working with The Grand Hotel New Delhi, Taj Group of Hotels and ITC Hotels. Post her work experience, Sukhmani and her husband Karan decided to launch their own culinary brand which was a budding dream, just like them. They met in the year 2014, they spoke and they fell in love and resonated warmth and love in their desserts. So when you've tasted their products you will get the same vibe both Sukhmani and Karan live with everyday. They are an experience you will want again and again. They are now rebranding the brand and may come up with something new and exciting as Backkerei was. </p><p>Talking about Backkerei, Sukhmani (Kitchen): Shes the Patisserie Chef who makes heads turn. Her lip-smacking perfect pies and cheesy cakes will make you drool simply at the site of it.</p><p>Karan Jai Bedi (Creative Head): Lot of people think he doesnt have a job here. No, he seriously does. It is making sure the best of the best reaches you. He manages every mouthwatering divinity from our menu, to our kitchen, right up till it's delivered to you. All of this apart from being someone who manages the legal and financial aspects and is a law associate and looking into politics.</p><p>One of their signature preparations were Banoffee Pie, Cheese Cakes, & Lamingtons. </p><p>Sukhmani says their dessert parlour/bakery would have not been possible without the love of her life, while he made sure that the girl he loves, he should help her in making all her dreams come true. And now while they are married as life partners, Karan knows Sukhmani's capabilities and encourages her in every way he can. They both have a matured relationship and support each other in everything possible way that can accomplish them in achieving their dreams and goals.</p><p>Karan and Sukhmani are planning to grow their business at various parts of the country. They are in talks to launch their brand in Shillong. </p><p>Sukhmani likes to innovate new recipes as she understands it's not easy to win the hearts of her clients without leaving a mark in their hearts. She says for that one needs to be unique for people to love your desserts as all the hard work sweetens when your clients are happy with your sweet drooling goodies.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>