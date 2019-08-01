Success Story of Murtaza Rangwala: From Fixing A Phone To Founding India’s Largest Entertainment Portal

Success is one thing that everyone aspires to have but rarely work towards it with honesty. However, same can’t be said about Murtaza Rangwala, who truly changed his fortune with his dedication, passion and not giving up attitude.

Despite coming from a land of opportunities, Murtaza was unable to explore his talents due to family responsibilities. In order to fulfill the family's expectation, he enrolled in engineering but soon started landing in lots of troubles due to the fact that his dreams were totally different.

Murtaza started fixing phones in order to make some money, as he had no financial support whatsoever. With his hard work and efforts, he soon became an IT expert and went on to resolve hacked social media pages of many celebrities, which got him some money. He started saving money for the next big thing he has planned.

After he was able to gather some money, he and his friends started a website named laughasia.com. The website started generating revenues but it had to be turned down leaving Murtaza devastated, as he also lost his home in another disaster in his life.

This incident proved a turning point in Murtaza life, as he founded his own website Filmymantra.com and took it to top surpassing all the hurdles that came in his way. Like every successful man, there is a woman behind, his wife Sakina Murtaza Rangwala has always been constant support standing beside him. She has always supported and motivated him whenever he felt low due to all the ups and downs in his life.

Murtaza also took up several campaigns including which made Disha Patani the most trending celebrities and Priya Prakash Varrier a national crush. Currently, Filmymantra.com is one of the largest entertainment portals with many renowned celebrities on board.