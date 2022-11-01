Stress Awareness Day 2022: One step a day can keep you stress free, here's how

Representative image |

Stress Awareness Day is observed annually on the first Wednesday of November by the International Stress Management Association. The International Stress Management Association was established on this day in 1998 and announced to mark the day to promote awareness about stress and its management.

The purpose of marking this day is to make people familiar with the aspects of mental health and how to manage it, particularly stress. Many individuals including children live under stress across the globe for various reasons - school, college, work, relationships and much more. On this day, the association provides suggestions on stress management and how to improve mental health.

Symptoms of stress:

People who are stressed are moody, and restless, and may even become angry for minor reasons.

Many of them may feel overwhelmed and uninspired, which may lead to feeling troubled while sleeping. Some may sleep for longer hours than required.

Stress can also make one constantly think of "What if" questions, and this may lead to racing thoughts and worry.

Students who feel stressed-out may find it difficult to focus and may have issues with their studies.

How one can handle stress:

There are many ways you can feel better. Every individual's stress-relieving activities may differ, but trying out new activities can give you a new spirit and motivation every day. Here are a few lifestyle changes you can try and adapt to start with.

Try making more contact with nature.

Go on a walk and spend time with nature.

Watch shows that can make you laugh, because laughter is the best medicine. Listen to music at least 10 minutes a day.

Exercise and meditate.

Take small steps every day, it will gradually help you cope with stress. .