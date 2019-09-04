Steve Currington shares his story on becoming a YouTube star

Stephen Currington also is known as Steve by many has made a name for himself in the world of the automobile. He is getting a lot of fame on YouTube, courtesy his channel ‘Lambrosteve’ which is on fire with more than 32K subscribers and has garnered millions of views on the videos in the past 3 months. With his immense dedication towards work, Steve has got his hands on the Lime Green Lamborghini Huracan which is like a dream for many people.

His videos are creating a storm on YouTube and on March 20, 2019, Lambrosteve hit a milestone when one of his videos interacting with the police surpassed more than 3 million views. Being a disciplined person he believes that a supercar owner lives life with lavish mansions, exotic cars and of expensive watches majorly because of sheer hard work.

The content of Lambrosteve has been something which stands apart from all and it has helped in growing his Instagram page with more than 50K followers in the last 3 months. However, his video content is not just entertaining but also controversial as it brings the real side of supercar ownership. If you see his videos, it mainly is about the frequent confrontations with police and bystanders which show that to own a supercar is not worth the trouble. His humorous videos are one of its kind where Steve shares his experiences of exotic cars with his fans.

The best thing about Steve is that he is natural and has no filters in his videos. That is what makes him an amazing content creator. His diverse knowledge of automotive has surely given him the boost and he is truly leaving everyone stunned with his work on social media.