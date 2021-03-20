Spring Equinox 2021: Significance, date, timings - All you need to know

Spring Equinox is a day when the day and night are equal in length. The Spring Equinox, also known as the Vernal Equinox will take place on March 20 this year.

Spring 2021 starts on March 20, and ends on June 21. The word equinox comes from the Latin for equal and night. On this day, nighttime and daytime will be 12 hours long in most parts of the world.

Equinox is used to mark the change of seasons, as the balance of light shifts to make days longer than nights. It marks the end of the winter season and hints that the summer season is about to arrive.

Equinox occurs twice in a year, once in March to mark the beginning of the spring season and once in September to mark the starting of the fall season. The event takes place when the Sun passes the equator moving from the southern to the northern hemisphere.

Spring Equinox date and time in India

In India, the Vernal Equinox will begin on March 20 at 03:07 PM.

Spring Equinox sunrise- 06: 25 AM

Spring Equinox sunset- 06:32 PM

Spring Equinox time- 03: 07 PM

Spring Equinox day duration- 12 hours 07 minutes 15 seconds

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)