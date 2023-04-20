Space Date! Now enjoy fine dining at the edge of space in a stratospheric balloon for ₹1 crore

Now enjoy fine dining at the edge of space in a stratospheric balloon for ₹1 crore | Bloomberg

Move aside, mountain and beach view fancy dinners. The latest fine dine option is in space. Zephalto, a space balloon startup, has partnered with the French space agency for once-in-a-lifetime trips to the stratosphere.

The company plans to take passengers to near space in a stratospheric balloon, and give them a complete fine dining experience that replicates that of a Michelin-starred restaurant, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Ticket price

By 2025, Zephalto aims to offer passengers the chance to travel to the stratosphere in a balloon. However, the experience won’t come cheap. The experience would replicate that of a Michelin-starred restaurant, starting at $132,000 ( ₹1 crore approximately) per person.

Vincent Farret d’Astiès, Zephalto’s founder and aerospace engineer, informed Bloomberg that the balloon will rise to 25 kilometres above the earth’s surface.

“We choose 25 kilometers high because it’s the altitude where you are in the darkness of space, with 98% of the atmosphere below you, so you can enjoy the curvature of the Earth in the blue line. You’re in the darkness of space, but without the zero gravity experience,” d’Astiès added.

Tailored experience

From ambience to food, the company is planning an experience of a lifetime. They are striving to tailor the onboard experience to individual customer preferences. Particular attention is being paid to food, Zephalto is planning to offer Michelin-star quality cuisine to guests.

Even so, Wi-Fi is being planned to be made available so that one can share the experience with friends and family back on Earth, almost on time.

A French designer of Balmain and Givenchy stores in Paris as well as such chic restaurants as Loulou and Monsieur Bleu, named Joseph Dirand has been tapped to create the interiors and is known for his minimalist design style.