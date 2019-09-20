Soon to be a digital debutant international model Angel Bhandari all set for her next big hit

Ace model Madhu Bhandari most commonly known as Angel Bhandari from Kolkata will soon be nailing the grounds with her sizzling performance worldwide.

That's right a birdie informed us about this iconic diva signing a well renowned banner for her debut. The actor/model is in full swing and has pulled up her socks to carry out the role well.

Besides her upcoming project Angel is a trained dancer having to know more than a number of dance forms also being a fitness freak the actor is famous for posting a number of fitness routines which is followed and highly inspired by her fans.

Angel is also in great demands for her hot sensual shoots. Beautiful and bold poses with nerve wracking looks that would grasps one’s attention immediately.

Angel also has firm hands in theatre with having eminence voice modulation practice and getting a grip on her acting skills, polishing them for the best.

Angel also is a well renowned model with being a part of a number of fashion shows and walking the ramps for some A-list fashion designers of the country that turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from her modelling shows, Angel is all geared up for her upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. Her personality and charisma has taken over the B’town world and soon will be slaying the big screen making her fans proud with her jaw dropping performance.

Surely Angel’s fans couldn’t wait to witness her on the digital screen with Amazon slaying millions of hearts with her terrific jaw dropping performance.

Apart from acting and dancing Angel also loves travelling. Having wanderlust Angel has been to a number of destinations and soon will be travelling outdoor for her upcoming shoots.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Angel will be seen in an upcoming web series having well renowned starcast under an ace production house show casing her power pact performance which the country can’t wait to witness.