Sonam Kapoor Shares What She Eats In A Day, From Lemon Water To Spaghetti, Know All About It

Instagram

In a recent post on Instagram, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shares her routine of what she eats in her day. This is the her secret to a healthy metabolism and fitness. Sonam Kapoor has always been one of the fittest actresses in the Industry. In this video, she shares what she consumes in a day. At the end of the video, you will surely realise that you can eat your favourite foods and still be fit.

What Sonam Kapoor eats first thing in the morning?

To kickstart her day, Sonam Kapoor starts off with a glass of lemon water. Lemon water has proven to be beneficial as the first drink of the day since it detoxifies your stomach and help in better digestion all day. Sonam starts her day at 6:00 am with a glass of lemon water that provides her with a boost of hydration and vitamin C.

Later, she makes herself a cup a hot coffee with an expresso shot, chocolate and collagen. Around 6:45 am, Sonam eats a handful of overnight soaked nuts. She shares how beneficial it is to eat soaked nuts such as almonds and Brazil nuts instead of apple cider vinegar and other such fads.

What does Sonam indulge in for the rest of her day?

For breakfast, Sonam is seen having a high protein and high fibre breakfast that consisted of an egg omlette and 2 toasts. She was seen having her breakfast while attending a work call.

For lunch, around 1:45 pm, Sonam's chef serves a meal of roasted chicken with Arrabbiata pasta. Later, she is seen having her evening coffee at 4:00 pm followed by some snacks with her husband, Anand Ahuja around 4:00 pm. Her evening snacks included chicken on toast and some berries and yogurt.

At the end of the video, Sonam is seen having a bowl of hot soup around 7:00 pm and that concludes all her meals of the day. She also advised to drink around 3-4 litres of water to stay healthy and glowing.