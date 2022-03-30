Soil: Some fascinating insights you probably didn't know

While the world leaders and scientists have been raising concerns over climate change, and several countries have been speaking about its impact on human life, not many are speaking about how the humble soil can actually help in combating several problems. The brown substance, which is a mixture of minerals, gases, organic material and liquids, can be a saviour if proper studies are directed towards its use. Here are some fascinating facts about soil!

50-70% of soil carbon stocks have been lost in cultivated soil agriculture, climate change.

In a single gram of healthy soil one can find 100 million — 1 billion bacteria, 100,000 — 1 million fungi and much of other microscopic life which influences the plant’s growth and health.



24 billion tonnes of fertile or 12 million hectares topsoil are lost every year (Isha Note: Greece are is 128K sq km.



About 20 per cent of the planet's vegetated surface shows declining trends in productivity with fertility losses linked to erosion, depletion and pollution.



95 per cent of the food we eat comes from the soil.



The majority of the known antibiotics originated from soil bacteria, including penicillin.

(Source: UNEP.ORG & FAO.ORG)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST