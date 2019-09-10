Social Media Influencer Rohit Virwani talks about the brand he would love to collaborate with

The future of work is dynamically changing. While the youth is already in corporate jobs, the new generation is considering to make their careers in the digital world or say social media. Rohit Virwani has taken the route of today’s millennials and is pursuing his career as a social media influencer. Believing in creating a positive environment around him, he said, “Vibe is something which you must create because that is what attracts people to follow you.” Keeping that in mind, Rohit has managed to garner more than 100K followers solely on Instagram.

He plans to start a separate blog of his own where he will share the best grooming tips and other essentials catering to men. His Instagram feed is all about himself and his rugged look is something which has captivated everyone on the social media platform. While speaking about his upcoming plans, Rohit said, “I might be late but I feel that I am on the right track. Influencing people through digital medium and bringing a positive change in their lives is something special which I cannot sum up in words. I am really grateful to all my followers who have been constantly wanting me to start my own blog. By the end of this year, I am starting my own blog which will focus on fashion, lifestyle and most importantly fitness.”

When asked about the brands he would like to collaborate, Rohit Virwani said that he is fond of beard and would like to have an association with Beardo – a leading brand in the grooming products of men. With such huge plans, we wish him lots of luck and we can’t wait what surprise he has for everyone in the months to come.