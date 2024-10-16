 Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6

Senior people who are socially isolated are more likely to have an insufficient intake of key micronutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin B6, increasing their risk of health problems

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Senior people who are socially isolated are more likely to have an insufficient intake of key micronutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin B6, increasing their risk of health problems, according to a new study.

The researchers from University College London (UCL) found that people who were more socially isolated were more likely to have a lower than recommended intake of five micronutrients that are essential for health: magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, folate and vitamin B6. These micronutrients are typically found in small quantities in fruit, vegetables, legumes (such as peas, beans and lentils) and fish, suggesting a diet lacking in these food sources.

"This is important as inadequate intake of these micronutrients puts people at greater risk of health problems as they get older," said professor Andrew Steptoe from UCL Behavioural Science and Health in the study published in the journal Age and Ageing. One explanation for this link is that if people are more isolated, they might not have others around them to provide information about what is healthy and encourage a more varied diet.

Read Also
Elders Must Develop A Positive Mindset To Enjoy Journey Of Life
Older people also tend to stick to diets they know and might not vary their foods as much as they used to, said the authors. Researchers used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA), in which a nationally representative population sample in England answers a wide range of questions every two years. The respondents were scored on how socially isolated they were, based on whether they lived alone, how frequently they saw friends and relatives outside their household, and whether they took part in any clubs or organisations.

The team found that a one-point increase in participants' social isolation score was linked to a higher likelihood of inadequate intake of five out of nine key micronutrients two years later. Social isolation was not linked to a higher likelihood of inadequate calcium, iron and vitamin B12, micronutrients largely derived from meat, eggs and dairy. This suggested that people who were less socially connected in the study may be more likely to have a more traditional diet with fewer vegetables (such as dark leafy greens), fruit, nuts, seeds and legumes.

