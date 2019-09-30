Social Influencer Brian DeCosta to inspire Indians to remain fit with a Bollywood film

"Fitness is just like a relationship, we can't cheat and expect it to work." Brian DeCosta's philosophy of life fits best with the mentioned lines as he can skip anything but not his workout sessions.

Brian is a genuine athlete who endorses natural concepts of body building. His Instagram profile is a delight to watch for anyone who wants to be fit and dreams of being muscular.

Brians has a huge fan following on social media. He has millions of followers on Instagram who genuinely praise him for his classy physique. Brian has an Indian connect too as he loves the Indian traditional way of bodybuilding. He love Indian style wrestling - 'Kushti' and he is a fan of Bollywood too.

Brian has plans of making a film on fitness and wants to promote the Indian traditional styles of bodybuilding. He wants to motivate more and more people in India to remain fit and wants to make people in India aware of the harmful supplements they consume to grow their muscles.

Brian loves the Indian films like Dangal and Sultan and wants to make a movie on fitness in India. He, himself, will act in it as his muscular body will surely inspire the audience to work on their fitness.

Brian DeCosta is in talks with top Indian filmmakers for his film and soon will go on floors.

When discussed about it, Brian said, "People in India are now aware about fitness but they are not well aware about the right techniques of bodybuilding. They consume harmful supplements which in turn cause lots of damage to the body in a longer run. Films influence people a lot. Hence, I choose to make film promoting fitness."

Brian said, “There are several names in Bollywood too who are promoting fitness. Indian government too is taking initiatives and motivating people to remain fit. Yoga is one step ahead in this initiative.”

Brian feels that social media is also playing a major role in promoting fitness. He, himself, keeps on inspiring people for the same. When asked why he chose India to make film, he said, “India has large audience base and Indian cinema is doing excellent. It now reaches every part of the globe. Films in India do a great business overseas too. And I personally feel that people in India are still casual for their fitness and hence, a motivation is needed in this regard.”

