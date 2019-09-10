Skin Tips Every Bride to-be Should Know!- Arvind Kaur

So your wedding day is nearby, and countless things are currently juggling in your mind. Besides the litany of chores, make sure you have made all your efforts to sustain the glow of your skin. By implementing some simple yet impactful tips by the renowned Arvind Kaur, celebrity makeup artist, you can improve on.

Let's make bridal beauty highest on the entire list of wedding chores. These phenomenal skincare tips by Arvind Kaur will save you from beauty blunders and make your skin glow than ever before.

1. Exfoliation

Exfoliation can make the skin glowing by removing blackheads and dead skin cells from it. It's better to make homemade scrub instead of trying some branded items. You can easily make it by using rice flour or even by mixing whole wheat flour in it. You need to apply it before face wash and make sure; you are using mild face wash for it. Do this practice at least three times every week.

2. Earlier Skin Care Services

Start taking skincare services at least before 2-3 months of your wedding day from a well-experienced makeup artist. These services will provide the required nourishment to your skin and make it healthy in all respects. Also, in this much time, you would be able to check if any product is reacting to your skin. It would help you choose the right products equalizing your skin tone.

3. Never Skip CTM

Cleaning, toning and moisturizing are your forever friends that keep the youngness of skin intact. Without even a single miss, do it periodically and keep your skin dirt & oil-free with deep cleansing. Reduce wrinkles with the help of toning. And, let your skin breath, with the help of moisturizer that makes it tender and supple.

4. Consider Your Diet Twice

For hair and skin, it's imperative to eat required nutrients every day. Make water, your companion, and drink at least 12 glass of water per day. Also, make your habit of taking green tea in the early morning and in between the day as well. Plus, take diet enriched with omega oil.

5. Don't Try New Products

As per the makeup specialist, Arvind Kaur, you must not try new things at least one month before your wedding day. If you want to save your skin from spots and other skin issues, then strictly follow this tip. The reason is, new products reaction can't be judged on your skin, it might be detrimental for it. So, avoid using new ones even if these are gifted ones.

6. Homemade Facials

It's advised to make fruity homemade facials to maintain the youthfulness of the skin. You can get it prepared by using papaya, apples, strawberries and other fruits. If your skin is spotty, then its best to take clinical treatments and start it at least 5-6 months before the wedding day. Besides that, apply homemade therapies to keep the effect of the clinical treatment intact.

7. Spa Appointments

Facial and hair spas are necessary to take consistently. So, at least six months before, start taking hair and face spa. However, if you don't have much time and the wedding day is near then you can opt to take gold facias bi-weekly.

But before directly applying products, its good to go for a patch test first so that any reaction can be grabbed easily & timely. Similarly, take hair spas once in every month. If you feel little worried about chemical products used on your hair, then use homemade masks for shinier hair.

8. Take Special Care of Hands and Feet

Nourish your hands and feet regularly to make the skin soft. Use a pumice stone on feet daily while bathing. Massage it with olive oil before sleeping. Polish your nails continuously. Resort to manicures and pedicures in fortnight or every month. Your this much care will make your hands and feet sheer soft and glowing.

9. Meditation is the Key

Stress-relieving activity, meditation can bring positive vibes to you. Stress is not suitable for you as it can adversely impact on your health and skin as well. Just by sparing 15-30 minutes for meditation, you can bag positivity and brim with positive thoughts. Just channelize your thoughts to happy days, and this will navigate your mind towards serenity.

10. Sound Sleep

Insomnia means dark circles, pimples, and darkening of skin tone. So, it's necessary to take proper sleep for 8-10 hours at least. It will impact positively on your health as well as skin. So, take a tight nap, not just for your health, but also to look beautiful on your golden day.

Final Words!

Only the best bridal makeup artist can suggest you the things to consider before your wedding. They can tell you precisely what you need to do and when there's a requirement to do that. For it, you can undoubtedly contact Arvind Kaur, the best makeup artist in East Delhi. Her honed skills in makeup and skincare will let you glow and stay stunning during your wedding day. She is running an academy as well where she makes the dreamers, the best makeup artists and secure their career as well.

Feel free to get in touch!