Singles In Spain Are Finding Love With An Upside Down Pineapple As A Result Of A Crazy TikTok Trend; Know More

Coming across a life partner seems like a task in today's world. Singles look forward to engaging in social events in hope of crossing paths with a potential partner. In the recent light of events, a TikTok trend has taken the internet by a storm after they learned that people are finding love in Spain with a Pineapple. This fad has gained traction, and people in Spain are visiting these supermarkets hoping to find the love of their life.

What exactly is the upside-down pineapple trend?

This TikTok fad is popularly being called the "upside down pineapple in the shopping cart." This is not a new trend but is somehow gaining much attention and huge supermarket crowds in Spain. So the drill is, people who are looking for a romantic interest or simply a 'hook-up' are supposed to reach their nearest Mercadona store between 7 and 8 pm.

How does this trend work?

Single people who are looking to find love pick a pineapple and place it upside-down in their shopping cart. Next, you head to the wine isle. After they get there, if they find someone they'd like to meet and also find their sopping cart with an pineapple upside-down, they crash their shopping carts with each other.

Well, the good news is there are also variations in what an individual is 'looking for'. According to the Spain-based English-language news website, Olive Press, If someone are looking for a long-term relationship, they add a packet of lentils to their cart along with the pineapple since lentils represent longitivity. If they are not looking for anything serious and just wish to have a one-night stand or a hook-up, they put a lettuce in their cart along with the pineapple since lettuce goes bad quickly.

How crazy is this trend?

Netizens are sharing a mixed reaction to this trend. Some call it toxic while some call it fun. Ms. Lin, The comedian who started this trend, said in a telephone interview with the New York Times, adding, “I see it as being a phenomenon of humor more than of love. I think the hookup pretext has been an excuse for people to go out and have fun, to make memes and record videos.”

This trend has turned out to be more fun since people are visiting these supermarkets to record videos and go viral instead of finding a romantic match.