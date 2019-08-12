Singing Sensation Kenishaa Francis making her name count in Hollywood and Bollywood

In the last five years, we have seen lots of new singer coming to the picture, but not all can continue at the same level when they start.

Kenishaa Francis and renowned singer performer have surprised everyone with her singing capability and powerhouse performances in recent times. She has a definite edge as she knows how to sing like western singers, she is a master of it. Very few Indian singers can sing as she sings in English and other seven languages.

It has been more than five years in singing. Kenishaa is continuously proving her talent at various places around India and worldwide.

Kensihaa came into limelight in 2015 with the show called The stage. than in 2017; she showed her versatility by singing in eight different languages English, Malayalam, Telugu, Swahili and french. Very few can sing with these many languages, and in that, few come to Kenishaa.

Kenishaa is a powerhouse when she is performing; audiences can't get enough of her singing whenever she performs on the stage. This diva is a true performer.

Other than singing she is excellent in dancing especially salsa and all. Then she likes to change her style from time to time. Actually, she singer come trendsetter when it comes to fashion. She is has got a chic style and lovely dressing sense.

In routine life, she is very polite, carrying and loves to give things back to society whenever she is free. She does a good amount of social work by helping elders and all. She is very much active on her social media account, especially on Instagram.

), where she is gaining lots of popularity with her lovely posts.

She has a dream of working in the Disney movie as a Disney princess. Well, she works or not, but she is a princess for us. She is a beauty who has lovely looks and heart.

Here's wishing stunner and real performer singer Kenishaa Francis all the best for the future. We hope that she achieves what she has dreamed in her life. Make her family and us proud of her work.