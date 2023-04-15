Singer-songwriter Ankur Sabharwal collaborates with veteran guitarist Gussy Rikh on the nostalgia-driven Drifting

Ankur Sabharwal |

There is a palpable love for nostalgia in the air, in particular, the 90s. It was a time of cultural awakening, technological advancements, and a booming economy. But what was it about the 90s that the millennial love so much? Some say it was the music. Grunge, alternative, and boy bands like Backstreet Boys (yes, they are coming to India in May) ruled the airwaves, and the angst and energy of those tunes spoke directly to our souls. Others argue that it was the fashion: high-waisted jeans and oversized windbreakers.

But there was something else, something deeper that draws us to the 90s. It was a time of relative peace and prosperity, a time before the world was rocked by terrorist attacks and financial crises. We crave the simplicity of a time before social media and smartphones, when face-to-face interactions were the norm. This love for a simpler time runs through vocalist Ankur Sabharwal's latest track, Drifting. His sublime vocals take centrestage in this soft rock song, woven together with a delicate web of nylon strings by industry veteran Gussy Rikh.

The guitarist is something of a legend among today's musicians. Rikh was a member of the pioneering rock 'n roll band Devil Beats in the late 1960s, and has worked with and mentored many prominent musicians today, including Ankur, who's a familiar name in New Delhi's live music and theatre circles. For almost three decades now, the singer has been fine-tuning his skills in various art forms. He has played leading roles in musicals such as Grease, West Side Story, Evita, Fame, and Hair, and was seen in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding Musical, which premiered in New Delhi in 2019.

In the past, he's been a frontman for two rock bands, Canzona and Gone Fishing, before striking out on his own with a solo EP in 2020. Last year, the music video for his track Better Man was listed among the 10 best music videos from India by Rolling Stone magazine. Ankur plays a mime in the greyscale video, and his performance is every bit convincing.

Circling back to his latest collab, Ankur says, “It was incredibly special for me that Gussy agreed to play on Drifting. I started my musical theatre journey with him when I was a kid and he was always incredibly encouraging, approachable and warm. He was my first guitar teacher and the one who got me my first few studio sessions. I think it is a big deal for every young musician to have someone like Gussy who is not only a musical inspiration, but also someone who gives you confidence in your talent.”

Mrinal Bahukhandi has directed the music video for Drifting like a time capsule. Throughout the piece, Ankur plucks at the acoustic guitar, strumming a motif that meanders through drummer Suyash Gabriel's relaxed beats, delicately brushed rather than hammered. At various junctures, Gussy adds some electric guitar fillers, elevating the song's sonic quality. The song reaches a crescendo nestled within a velvety arrangement by the celebrated producer Keshav Dhar, who has also done the mastering.

Drifting is like a time capsule. There's a wave of 80s nostalgia in pop culture now. Considering you're an 80s kid, what things from that era do you get most nostalgic for?

I am a sucker for nostalgia. I still have my old cassettes and some VHS tapes as well. I guess what you miss the most about your growing up years is your state of mind. Hence the opening line from Drifting: 'When we were young/ we used to feel like we’re bulletproof and free. We had nothing to do / and no place to be. We were lovers, you and me…'

The track takes you back to the breezy 90s Indian rock days. Considering you were with the iconic band Canzona in its early days, which musicians were you listening to in the 90s?

The 90s with Canzona was all about the big rock bands with mad vocals and flying guitar solos. Van Halen, Queen, Deep Purple, Journey, Led Zeppelin, Kansas, Dream Theater etc. We had a crazy setlist which was incredibly demanding vocally but it was a lot of fun to perform as all the band members were very gifted musicians.

The music video for Drifting was shot in your Delhi home and features your own son playing your younger self. Is this your most personal song yet?

Absolutely. Firstly the song itself is about fondly reflecting on your childhood and holding on to memories. The video, in turn, interprets this beautifully and having my son in it was the icing on the cake! All my songs are personal, but yes, this one is on another level.

You have three decades of theatrical experience. How have your skills onstage informed your live music performances?

Well the stage has always been somewhere I have felt the most alive. It energises me to be on the stage. Theatre is great as it reinforces your work ethic, teaches you discipline and normalises the rigour of rehearsal and performance. It also teaches you to be able to relate to people more easily which is very important for a performer.

Technology is becoming more and more invasive in music production. Is it a challenge to hold on to simplicity and authenticity in these digital environments?

Technology and science will keep advancing and evolving. You can’t stop that and it doesn’t need to be something you fight against. I feel technology can be an ally and it can help you add more dimensions to your art. Also, I firmly believe that there can never be a substitute for the human element. That’s where it all begins.

What music are you currently listening to, particularly in jazz and rock?

Pearl Jam, RHCP, Foo Fighters are still making great rock music. Other jazz and non-jazz artists I am listening to are Kamasi Washington, Christian Scott, Robert Glasper, Nate Smith, Butcher Brown, Black Pumas. From our Indie scene, I love some of the stuff by Aditi Ramesh, Easy Wanderlings, Dhruv Viswanath, Rounak Maiti.

How has the live music scene in India changed since you first started playing with Canzona to now?

From a handful of bands playing mostly covers, we now have a music scene bursting at the seams with original content and creativity. The rise of performance venues and festivals run by people passionate about the arts has also been a gamechanger and has enabled so many musicians to get up there and perform. Also, the entry of international music festivals in the country with Indian musicians featuring on the roster is also amazing.