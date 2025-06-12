Sindhudurg Forest Department To Plant Over 1,000 Saplings Of Rare Anti-Diabetic Medicinal Plant ‘Saptarangi’

Preserva Wellness/Website

In a focused effort towards the conservation and plantation of rare plants and trees, the Sindhudurg district forest department has prioritised medicinal flora. As part of this initiative, around 1,000 saplings of the valuable medicinal plant Saptarangi will be planted in the forest area of Chaukul this coming August, informed Deputy Conservator of Forests Naval Kishore Reddy.

Saptarangi, a significant medicinal plant primarily found in the Western Ghats, is known for its therapeutic properties. Recognising the future importance of preserving such medicinal plants, the forest department has made detailed plans for its plantation, Reddy stated.

Traditional uses and regional names

Known for its effectiveness in managing diabetes, Saptarangi is a traditional remedy used in herbal medicine. In Maharashtra, it is also referred to by local names such as Ingali or Nisool, according to experts familiar with medicinal flora.

Saptarangi is considered highly effective in controlling diabetes. Its roots, stem, leaves, and seeds all contain medicinal properties, which is why it is often used in the preparation of anti-diabetic medications. Research has also shown that the same beneficial compounds found in the roots are present in the stem, making it possible to use the stem without uprooting the plant.

A rare and slowly growing plant

Due to its low germination rate and slow growth, Saptarangi is becoming increasingly rare. The high demand for this plant in diabetes treatment makes it difficult to find in markets and medicinal stores. This scarcity underlines the urgent need for its conservation, a task that the forest department has now actively taken up.

The forest department’s move to plant and preserve Saptarangi highlights a growing awareness about the importance of safeguarding rare medicinal plants. These efforts aim to ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the therapeutic wealth hidden in India’s natural biodiversity.