Significance of Dussehra: Victory of good over evil

In India, most of the festivals give us a message of the victory of good over evil in one way or the other, but the most important festival that marks this victory is Dussehra. It is celebrated exactly 20 days before Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi is celebrated across the country on the 10th day of the bright fortnight of the month of Ashwin.

Dussehra, is one of the most note worthy Indian festivals. This festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana. This holy festival is the occasion to hold in the highest regards, the virtues of Lord Rama, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu (The ‘Presever’ god in Hindu Trinity). Dussehra strengthens the vows of devotees to follow the path and deeds of Lord Rama.

Dussehra, predominantly a North Indian festival, is celebrated with great fervour and fanfare. It incorporates Ram Leela, a gala theatrical enactment of Rama’s life stories and tales. Effigies of Ravana — often along with those of Meghnada (Son of Ravana) and Kumbhkarana (Brother of Ravana) — are stuffed with firecrackers and set ablaze at night in open fields.

It is said that how inhumane and untruthful world would be but in the end humanity and truth wins, I believe Dussehra gives us a lesson to rethink ourselves because most of time people overlook their own demons, people should take it as a example to slay the demon which kept growing in them.

— By Shiv Rajvanshi