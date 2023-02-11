Sid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

Bollywood's newly married couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have achieved another personal milestone. The couple who have been the talk of the town have set some major records on Instagram.

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 in a big-fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer's Surygarh Palace. On February 7, the couple released their first set of photos.

The couple's wedding post with 3 pictures has received more than 13.48 million likes, beating Alia-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky-Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures.

The couple shared their first post-wedding selfies on their respective Instagram handles. Their post had a picture of the duo staring lovingly into each other’s eyes as they gaze towards each other with folded hands and read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Advani’s post announcing her marriage now has over 13.48 million likes, beating the record set by Katrina Kaif, whose wedding photos received about 10 million likes.

Malhotra’s post earned a whopping 10 million likes, surpassing the numbers achieved by Vicky Kaushal.

