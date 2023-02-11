e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

Sid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

The couple shared their first post-wedding selfies on their respective Instagram handles on February 7.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bollywood's newly married couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have achieved another personal milestone. The couple who have been the talk of the town have set some major records on Instagram.

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 in a big-fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer's Surygarh Palace. On February 7, the couple released their first set of photos.

The couple's wedding post with 3 pictures has received more than 13.48 million likes, beating Alia-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky-Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures.

The couple shared their first post-wedding selfies on their respective Instagram handles. Their post had a picture of the duo staring lovingly into each other’s eyes as they gaze towards each other with folded hands and read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Advani’s post announcing her marriage now has over 13.48 million likes, beating the record set by Katrina Kaif, whose wedding photos received about 10 million likes.

Malhotra’s post earned a whopping 10 million likes, surpassing the numbers achieved by Vicky Kaushal.

Read Also
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

Sid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

Dr. Diva Kant Misra brings sight back to an elderly vendor, thanks to a viral video.

Dr. Diva Kant Misra brings sight back to an elderly vendor, thanks to a viral video.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Anubha Dawar dolls up actress Urvashi Rautela

Celebrity Makeup Artist Anubha Dawar dolls up actress Urvashi Rautela

Darwin Day: Know more about the father of natural selection

Darwin Day: Know more about the father of natural selection

Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 11

Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 11