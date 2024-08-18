Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan

Instagram

Raksha Bandhan is among the other joyous and auspicious Indian festivals that celebrate the unbreakable bond between siblings. This holy day is filled with love, laughter, and the timeless tradition of tying the rakhi. Unlike any Indian festival, fashion plays a significant role in the tradition, with everyone wanting to look their best while embracing the cultural roots that make this day so special.

For Raksha Bandhan 2024, ethnic couture is the way to go, blending traditional elegance with a touch of modern glam. If you’re looking for fashion inspiration for this year's Raksha Bandhan, then here’s a guide to help you choose the perfect traditional attire for the festive glam.

Nothing can go wrong with an elegant silk saree on a festive day. Beyond being an ethnic trend, silk ensembles are a top choice even for Bollywood celebrities for desi couture.

For Raksha Bandhan, you can opt for a classic silk saree in rich colours like maroon, royal blue, or emerald green. The sheen of the silk, paired with intricate zari embroidery, will make you stand out at the family gathering.

Complement your ensemble with traditional jewellery like gold jhumkas, a choker necklace, and bangles. Finish the look with a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers, and don’t forget a bindi to complete the traditional vibe.

Dreamy Lehenga

Lehengas have always been a go-to for festive occasions, and if you are looking for something modern yet ethnic, then you can do a stunning floral lehenga. Choose a lehenga in pastel shades like peach, blush pink, beige, or mint green, featuring floral motifs.

Style the lehenga with a sleeveless or off-shoulder blouse for a modern touch. Add a statement necklace and chandelier earrings to elevate the look. Keep your makeup dewy with soft, pastel shades, and leave your hair in loose waves to ooze a dreamy look.

Read Also Mumbai Restaurants Offering Raksha Bandhan Special Menu, Check Them Out Here

Timeless Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suits have a timeless appeal, and their flowy silhouette is flattering on all body types. Don an Anarkali in festive shades such as mustard yellow, deep red, or magenta; or you can opt for modern shades of ivory, white and beige, adorned with embroidery or mirror detailing.

You can complete the Anarkali look with a matching dupatta draped elegantly over the shoulders. Add statement earrings, a pair of juttis, soft curls or a sleek hairdo for a graceful and feminine look.

Embellished ivory suit

An embellished ivory suit offers timeless elegance with subtle glamour, perfect for festive occasions. The delicate embellishments add sparkle without overpowering the outfit, exuding a natural, minimal look for the day.

Pair it with gold or pearl jewellery, nude heels, and soft, glowing makeup. A loose wave hairdo will complete the sophisticated style, making this suit a must-have for those who appreciate a luxurious vibe.

Read Also Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi

Traditional Bandhgala Suit

Men can opt for a versatile Bandhgala suit in ivory hues, which blends traditional and contemporary styles. Its structured silhouette and high-collar design exude sophistication, making it ideal for festive occasions.

You can pair it with a crisp churidar or tailored trousers for a polished look. Complete the ensemble with leather shoes or traditional jutti and a push-back hairstyle.

Embroidered Kurta with Pyjama

Another classic piece of attire for brothers can be an embroidered kurta paired with a crisp pyjama. It is minimal yet exquisite, making you look stylish at the festival. Opt for intricate embroidery in gold or silver thread on an ivory kurta for modern couture. This combination strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary flair.

Take your desi look to a new height by completing your outfit with ethnic footwear and some statement rings. Don't forget to add some perfume to smell good while looking stylish.