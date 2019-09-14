Shweta Chaudhary pioneers Cleanup Drive in Mumbai Beach with Indian Development Foundation

Shweta Chaudhary is not an unknown name in the media. Apart from her professional life, she has been actively engaged in offering services for environmental issues. With her constant endeavor, she not only remains in the news but has been the face of many NGOs initiatives on environmental issues. She has been the brand ambassador of Government of India's Cleanliness drives called Namami Gange and Jal Shakti initiated by Swach Bharat Mission.

She has been actively engaged in environmental issues , sanitation and women hygiene since the past five years.With her constant efforts in this direction, she has been roped in as the face of Swach Bharat Mission Initiated by Government of India. Extending her efforts in this direction, she was recently seen over the beach of Mumbai where she along with Idf team and Mr . Narayan Aiyyar got engaged in cleaning up the beach area removing the plastics and other waste stuff collecting them and discharging at the right place.

While she was engaged in her clean up drive at the Mumbai Beach, she interacted with the media asking the Mumbaikars to keep their beaches clean. She asked them to be the part of such initiatives thus making things better for the city. She has been constantly winning the hearts of her fans and followers by her efforts in participating in such drives and campaigns and making people aware of the environmental issues. Such a commendable effort, she should be applauded for her efforts.