Shubham Sharma shares developments on The Post's workforce expansion

Observing one of the most impressive growth in a short amount of time, ThePost.co.in has quickly climbed up to become a prominent voice in the digital news domain. The website was acquired by its parent company Kojiki in 2021 for an undisclosed amount. Following the acquisition, the website has had a record growth spurt in terms of monthly engagement and traffic. The website has quickly responded to the positive reception with a corresponding increase in the workforce and infrastructural expansion, meeting the growing content demand and the ballooning audience size.



Talking about the expansion and the website's ongoing growth trajectory, marketing head Shubham Sharma said, "We have managed to carve out a great bit of niche for ourselves in a relatively short period of time, and we have done so despite the fierce competition in the digital news space. Now, any type of growth entails a grown responsibility and commitment. And our share of commitment involves catering to our ever-growing audience size with the same level of consistency and quality we have been able to so far."

Sharma further added, "all the positive reception and the tremendous amount of growth we've been able to record has all been possible because of the audience we cater to across the world. The increase in the monthly engagement numbers means we have to increase our infrastructure as well. There are several ways of achieving this and our expansion plans cover all of them."

The most prominent part of The Post's expansion strategy is the increase of its workforce. The website has already hired a lot of diverse talent from all across the world. Additionally, the website has recently hired XYZ as the editor-in-chief. According to Sharma, the website seeks to continue its hiring process for the UK and the US branches that it plans to open by the fourth quarter of 2022.

ThePost.co.in is a news website that provides the perfect menu of well-balanced, unbiased, and accurate news and reports on the smallest and the biggest events in the world of politics, sports, entertainment, automobiles, and more. According to the website, the diverse talent in The Post's editorial desk hail from different parts of the world, bringing their expertise on all matters concerning their regions and demographics, with a level of scrutiny and exhaustive research that's rarely exhibited by its competitors in the digital news domain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:03 PM IST