Shobha Girdhar- perfect mulit-talented artist from India

It's always great to be a versatile artist and a blend of talents. when an artist can sing,host events and act as well - what else an event manager or a casting agency wish for .A perfect combo of beauty, style, great acting and attractive anchoring skills with a soothingly melodious voice.. A name that comes to first choice is Shobha Girdhar, an artist par excellence.

She has acted in major stream Bollywood films like saheb biwi aur gangster returns, pyar ka punchnama, bewkoofiyan etc. she has worked in TV soaps such as Chidiya Ghar ,Comedy nights with Kapil and Mad in India, also marking her appearance in a reality show - Dare to Date season 3, anchoring thousands of shows across the globe by so far, lived her audiences with wow memories with her liveliness and gorgeous looks . She works on her looks, makeup , hair and gorgeous designer dresses too. And she has a huge fan- following on all the social media including tiktok...thats has grabbed many eyeballs

She has a different texture of voice with great singing skills and has many hit singles to her kitty. Pabb Chakk, Ankhiyaan Afeemi are hits with 6 lakhs plus views on YouTube which grabbed huge attention of her fans.

With a vast experience of more than a decade , she is a never stopping spirit with a humble nature which makes her a great artist and a beautiful human being...