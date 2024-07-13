Shloka Mehta Re-Wears Her Bridal Lehenga But With A Twist, Know All About Her New Fresh Look At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

After serving a series of looks at her brother-in-law Anant Ambani's wedding festivities, Shloka Ambani opted for a piece that is close to her heart for the wedding night. She re-wore her custom red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the pheras of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The badi bahu of the Ambani family has been acing her fashion game, one after the other, at the wedding celebrations. For the D-day, the outfit had to be special, carry sentimental value, and look fashionable. At Anant-Radhika's phera ceremony, she surely embodied fashion and sentiment into her outfit and it looked stunning.

What was Shloka Mehta wearing at the wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally got married on July 12 after a year long wait. While Radhika's outfits caught attention as the bride, we couldn't help but adore Shloka's outfit for the night.

Instagram

Shloka had re-worn her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla wedding lehenga but with a twist and it completely changed the look of the outfit after the styling.

Shloka Mehta's wedding lehenga was styled by Diya Mehta Jatia for Anant-Radhika's wedding. While she shared Shloka's look on Instagram, she wrote, "We wanted to create a special look that celebrates love and what better than @shloka11’s own wedding lehenga. We decided to change the undertone to pink for a fresh look."also

Shloka re-wore her wedding lehenga. | Instagram

The styling of Shloka's wedding lehenga made her look ethereal. The jewelry detailing was just perfect. All her jewelry was by Kantilal Chottalal Jewelers. She donned a beautiful four row diamond neck piece with stones of different shapes such as round and heart.

Instagram

Instead of long and heavy jhumkas, she wore solitaire ear-cuffs and a maang tika that complemented her necklace. For her hair, she wore a diamond and pearl juda bun that looked absolutely gorgeous on her.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now officially married. Their wedding ceremony took place on July 12, 2024. Celebrities from around the world attended their union.