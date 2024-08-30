Shani Pradosh Vrat August 2024: Muhurat, Rituals And Importance | X

Shani Pradosh Vrat is an important ritual in Hinduism, acknowledged for its spiritual and religious significance. Devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, this ritual includes fasting and praying to receive their blessings. In August 31, 2024, the Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed on the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi in the month of Bhadrapada.



Shani Pradosh Vrat 2024: Day and Schedule



The schedule for observing Shani Pradosh Vrat is as stated below:



August 31, 2024, marks the start of Trayodashi Tithi at 02:25 AM.

Trayodashi Tithi will conclude on September 1, 2024, at 03:40 AM.

Puja Muhurat is scheduled for August 31, 2024, between 06:43 PM and 08:59 PM.

The celebration continues for about 2 hours and 15 minutes on Trayodashi Tithi, a period believed to be very favourable for honouring Lord Shiva.

Importance Of Shani Pradosh Vrat



Observing Shani Pradosh Vrat is highly important in Hindu tradition, representing strong faith in Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing this fast brings blessings because it is believed that the gods are especially kind on this day and fulfil the wishes of devotees. Unmarried women are particularly favoured by this rite, as it is believed to bring them a compatible life partner.

Lord Shiv

Followers refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until dusk and then end their fast after completing the evening prayers. The time for prayers known as "Pradosh Kaal" is believed to be the best during the evening twilight period. This is the period in which Lord Shiva is thought to be in a happy state, dancing on Mount Kailash, as described in the Shiv Puran. Praying during this time is believed to promptly grant the followers' desires.

Shani Pradosh Vrat Rituals

Devotees adhere to specific rituals all day to observe the Shani Pradosh Vrat.

Morning Rituals: Start the day by taking a sacred bath and purifying the house, specifically the puja room. Perform the daily morning ritual. Go to a Shiva Temple and participate in performing an Abhishekam on the Shivalingam using water, milk, and honey.

During the evening Pradosh Puja, followers should set up statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the worship space, ignite a lamp crafted from pure cow ghee, and light incense sticks.

Ceremonial decorations: Adorn the idols with flower garlands and apply tilak.

Present shringar items and white sweets to the gods while reciting chants such as "Om Namah Shivaya" and "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvaarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat."

Wrap up the Puja by reciting the Pradosh Vrat Katha and doing the aarti, "Jai Shiv Omkara." Present prasad to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, in hopes of receiving their blessings.