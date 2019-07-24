Shagun Mehra joins hands with Spanish chef, Xavier Pellicer in Barcelona

Shagun Mehra, an Indian Celebrity Chef, a director at Grand Mercure Vadodara Surya Palace and the Director of Gastronomy at the luxury award winning resort Coco Shambala in Goa has a story that will leave you in awe.

Here’s sharing with you her story of how having taken the baton from her father, Mr. Piyush Shah, her love for food has only soared to new heights!

Spanish and Indian Chefs Team up for 4-Hands Meal in Barcelona

Shagun will be joining hands in a 4-hands meal in Barcelona on April 29th with renowned Spanish Chef Xavier Pellicer.

Dinner guests will be able to sample an exquisite tasting menu that fuses Indian and Mediterranean flavours and will include dishes such as “Indialuza” squid with saffron mayonnaise, and seafood with basmati rice and curry aromas.

“Pellicer’s Locale”, which was named the Best Vegetable Restaurant in the World, focuses heavily on using healthy, organic products sourced locally. This is what excites Shagun as her own food philosophy aligns with this. Pellicer’s biodynamic style of cooking includes the belief that the people who grow food, give positive energy to those products, which is then transmitted to the chef, and finally to the customer!

Shagun is absolutely thrilled about her trip to Spain and she said, “2019 is going to be a year I will remember for the rest of my life”. All the excitement is causing her lack of sleep!