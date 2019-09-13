Shafeeq Rahman’s journey in the world of entertainment

Mohammed Shafeeq Ur Rahman is a commendable name in the world of fashion, and lifestyle events. He is credited with creating massive opportunities for the youth to achieve their dreams and to dream big. Mr. Rahman is currently the editor-in-chief of City Hi Life Magazine and the owner of The Star Life Hyderabad, a unique platform using which fashion enthusiasts can showcase their talents, and also stay updated with the upcoming events.

Born in Hyderabad, India, Mr. Rahman completed his graduation in commerce from Osmania University. Then, he went on to finish his MBA from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management. But his interest was always in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, entertainment. To his credit, so far, Mr. Rahman has attended more than 100 fashion beauty pageants as a panel judge and chief guest. He has worked with celebrities like Rannvijay Singh (MTV Roadies fame) and Prince Narula (Big Boss fame).

His brainchild, The Star Life, is one of the most renewed entertainment companies in the field. It organises multiple beauty pageants, fashion photoshoots with well-known celebrities, models, and fashion figures. He works to promote fresh, new, raw talents in the fields of fashion and entertainment. If given the right kind of platform, opportunity and grooming, most talents can bloom, Mr. Rahman believes.

But if the right kind of platforms, guidance and opportunities are not made available at the opportune moment, then event exceptionally talented people can struggle to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

He is the organiser behind Mr. & Miss Super Model Hunt India 2014-19, Mr. & Miss Telangana 2014-19, Mr. & Miss Top Model India 2014-19, South India Fashion Designer Hunt 2014-19, City Hi-Life Fashion week 2014-19, Star-Life Fashion week 2019, India Design Week 2019, Lucknow Fashion Week 2019. His further plan is to conduct Lakme Fashion Week and FBB Mr. India.

Truly an inspiration, Mr. Rahman has not only created succeeded in creating a name for himself but has also propelled young entertainment enthusiasts in the right direction, creating the appropriate Launchpad. The success that also helps others reach their milestones is the best kind of success. With his entertainment ventures, Mr. Rahman has provided that exact push for others who aspire to make a name in the entertainment industry. As we know, it is not easy to succeed in the entertainment industry. Therefore, Mr. Rahman’s efforts are genuinely praiseworthy.