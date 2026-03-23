'Shaadi Mein Aaye Ho Kya?': Amruta Fadnavis Gets Trolled For Vibrant Look At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Prayer Meet | Instagram @PapTalks

Amruta Fadnavis, singer and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, recently faced online criticism following her appearance at a prayer meet held for Manish Malhotra’s late mother, Sudarshan Malhotra.

Amruta visited the designer’s Mumbai residence to offer condolences, joining several members of the film and fashion fraternity who gathered to extend their support and pay their respects during the difficult time.

However, her presence at the solemn occasion sparked debate on social media, not for her gesture, but for her outfit. She was seen wearing a vibrant blue suit featuring intricate detailing, which stood out at an otherwise subdued gathering.

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Netizens were quick to react, with some questioning her choice of attire for a condolence meet. Comments like “Shaadi mein aaye ho kya?” began circulating online, criticising the bright colour and festive feel of the outfit, which many felt was not in line with the sombre nature of the event.

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Despite the trolling, others defended her, stating that showing up to offer condolences matters more than what one wears, and that personal expression should not overshadow the intent of support.

The incident once again highlights how public figures often find themselves under scrutiny for even the smallest details, turning moments of empathy into subjects of online debate.