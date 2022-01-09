Unlock Your Intimacy: Creating a parallel life

Q. I am gay but I got married six months back due to family pressure. I am not attracted to my wife, though we are expecting a baby. I feel trapped but want this marriage to work for the sake of my family. Please help.

Ans: Your marriage can work even if you feel trapped. Many people give up on their freedom and happiness to live by what society has set for them. They survive. Several people live in sexless marriages. They also survive.

Usually, this is done by creating a life outside of their marital homes. It’s an old story and you will not be the first nor the last queer person to get married and run a parallel life. You will also need one to stay sane. In the long run, you will need space, time and people to explore this part of your identity. Will it affect your marriage? No, if you behave responsibly, use protection, screen regularly, manage your time, express appreciation and care towards your wife and take support to regulate negative emotions such as guilt and shame. Is this ethical? Not conventionally.

Moral principles are usually set by a society we live in, and your current one does not leave much space for freedom of choice and expression of individual identity. The society you live in values maintaining the status quo more than authenticity. It places harmony above honesty and family honour above personal happiness. Other cultures may argue that these are unethical choices. Can’t make everyone happy. Right now, your family is happy and you are not but this might change.

You might decide at some point that you don’t want to hide this part of yourself anymore and come out to your wife. She will not be happy but you will be a little relieved. It would surely be nice if she was offered the right to choose whether to be in a marriage with a gay man.

Currently, your silence is taking that right away from her, just like the unspoken social rules you are abiding by. Marriages can work despite challenges because marriages can be of many types. They can be open relationships, financial agreements, sexual exchanges, friendships, procreation grounds, business alliances, spiritual alliances, etc. You need to decide what yours will be about, ideally with all the involved members.

The writer is an Intimacy and Relationship Coach, Founder of The Intimacy Curator, an organisation promoting self-discovery through emotional and sexual well-being (www.theintimacycurator.com). (Have a query? Send it on fpjcandidcorner@gmail.com)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:36 AM IST