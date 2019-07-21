The crueller sex?

During the last season of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore fan girl Deepika Ghose became an overnight sensation. Clad in a red off-shoulder top, she was captured on camera cheering for RCB as they played the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Her picture went viral. Her Instagram followers increased and she became an overnight star like the wink girl Priya Varrier.

What happened next was a chain of events, no individual would have wanted to happen. Social media went into a frenzy about the girl and her video and pictures were circulated all over the internet. Random users began stalking her, creating memes and some even came up with fake accounts in her name.

This drove her to write, “I did not want any recognition or realise the number of times that I was on camera. I am no celebrity, just an ordinary girl who was enjoying the match. I did nothing to warrant the kind of attention that ensued after the TV images appeared and I certainly did not seek it."

She continued, "Even more shocking is the hate I have received from women. How quick and cruel you have been to say mean things to and about me without even knowing me. I AM ONE OF YOU!" she added.

Deepika maintained that the world desperately needs more women supporting and uplifting each other. "I am appalled by how I have been judged and condemned instead of being given a compassionate hearing. Stop and think about how it is as a girl to have been subjected to this unwanted attention.”

Speaking about why women tend to shame other women instead of standing by them, noted actress Gireeja Oak-Godbole says, “One cannot point to a specific reason as to why women tend to do so. Each one of us wants to be a part of the ideal world wherein such events do not occur, but we are very far from reaching there.”

“The concepts of decency and indecency have been so confusing for most of us that it will take a few more years, or even an entire generation for us to make the world an ideal place to live.” Gireeja adds, “Our ancestors have come from times when one’s dressing was directly linked to one’s character.

"Even today, girls, from a young age, are taught by their mothers to ‘sit properly’ and avoid revealing much of the body. Heads turn at women and girls in short clothes. Men, boys and even women stare at girls wearing such clothes. As a people and society we are yet to mature and understand that everyone has their choice of clothing.”