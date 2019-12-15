Tea & therapy: The spy boss

You could also bring this up with your colleagues and mention about how you feel so that the air is cleared between you all and you don’t hold back any misconceptions. You mentioned that you aren’t very close to them to begin with thus it could mean that they perceive you to be someone who might say no to hang out after work rather than hold anything against you.

The spy boss

I am quite frustrated with my boss these days. While working, my boss has a tendency to call me multiple times to check on me and this proves to be a distraction from my ongoing work. At times I feel like he doesn’t trust me enough as he ends up checking on me again and again. I don’t know what to do and how to stop this annoying behaviour as he is my boss.

I believe that the constant distraction caused by your boss’s interference could be quite frustrating. And him being your boss, you also need to keep in mind that you don’t overstep certain boundaries.

However, addressing this issue in a conversational manner with your boss is important, so that your assumption of him being doubtful about your work could be resolved and he gets a chance to understand your side of story.

Longing for promotion

I have been working in a company for almost four years now. I have to constantly keep training people and they get placed at a higher level than I am at. It bothers me because they don’t have the calibre to be at that position but just because they have more years of work experience they get promotions easily. This kills my motivation to work hard and also has left me in doubt that I will ever be promoted.

g I understand that you feel quite disappointed with the way your workplace functions- overlooking your merit, expecting you to train people to their best capabilities and then be okay with them being promoted.

Since they entrust you with the job of training others, there is no question or doubt with respect to your capabilities. Looking for other options doesn’t harm and will also give some motivation to be able to enjoy your work.

Greedy or needy

Last year I applied for a job at a bank in Australia. I interviewed and got selected for the final round as well. However, they found someone locally and I didn’t end up with the job. Two weeks ago they got in touch with me again and offered me the same job. I think I should negotiate the salary as this time around, they are persistent towards me joining at the earliest. Am I being too greedy?

Feeling that you are being greedy is probably based on a very personal belief. In the situation, when the bank is ready to hire you at the earliest and you feel the salary offered can be negotiated, then holding back might lead to certain regrets.

Often speaking to people who are in this field of work at a senior position can help understand the salary package that exists for a job profile. With that kind of knowledge you can discuss numbers more confidently without feeling that you could be displaying greed.