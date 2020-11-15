Sex and The City: The remorseful wife

I feel guilty for having been intimate with my husband’s colleague via sexting. This was during a particularly bad phase in our married life. I am not justifying my act and I also confessed the same to my husband who was obviously very troubled. It took quite a while for both of us to connect again as a couple. While we today live a relatively normal life with dinners and family outings, yet the dark cloud of that phase is still looming over me, and many old issues between me and my husband have just been pushed under the carpet and remained unresolved. The fear that I may get into the same behaviour again with someone else as I am not really fulfilled as a woman in my marriage. What should I do?

Ans: It would be wise for you to seek out marriage counselling at this stage of your relationship. Perhaps you were looking for some excitement or attention on the side? Pretending that everything is normal is NOT the same as actually going back to the way things were. You feel bad for what you did but the guilt you are experiencing indicates the poor light in which you currently see yourself.

Guilt is a double-edged sword. Understand that - we all make mistakes and sometimes we make certain mistakes knowing fully well that they may lead to an onset of new problems that we may not know how to handle. Having said that, guilt is still a harmful and unhelpful emotion. Guilt flies in the face of logic, forgiveness, empathy and self-care. Guilt is brutal and cruel at its very core. It involves reprimanding and condemning yourself internally for doing something off key and reprehensible.

Guilt is like a bag full of rocks that you carry on your back only to punish yourself for forgetting your bag at home – those couple of times when you really to have a bag to carry something important! Neither are those rocks in the bag helping you remember to carry your bag nor are they contributing to your well-being in any particularly creative manner. You end up feeling tired, jaded and burdened by the bag of rocks you are carrying and start hating yourself for it over time! This is pretty much how guilt works. Guilt won’t solve your problems.

Punishing yourself internally for the realisations you’re having is the way in which guilt typically operates. I always encourage my clients to replace their guilt with a sense of remorse so they can go back to the drawing board and come up with better and smarter ways to work on what challenges them. You will be challenged again when you least expect it. A common misperception is that our emotions control their lives but a psychologist will counter argue that our core dysfunctional philosophies and thus thinking is what brings out certain emotions - in the first place.

You may need to revisit the manner in which you appraise yourself with a fresh mindset if you wish to feel some relief from this bag of rocks you’re carrying around! The other day, I saw a quote on Instagram saying - ‘Don’t blame the person.. blame the deed’ and another one that said ‘acceptance is the key as people are a mixed bag’. Yet, I wondered if those quotes may feel superficial to so many people out there.

How do we internalise this message? I do agree with those quotes but they will not become a part of anybody’s core functional philosophies - if a few basic issues aren’t addressed here. A major issue is that you chose to confess matters to your husband without effectively managing any follow-through that such a confession may require. The reconciliation process can be complicated. It’s whats needed to give closure to certain matters.

This closure is extremely important in helping individuals and couples deal with the problematic emotional debris that is being carried around. Like with all debris… proper disposal methods need to be invoked. The longer you carry these hurt or mixed feelings with you, the more of an interpersonal crisis you are living with and living through.

In such scenarios, old mistakes may be repeated and that defeats the purpose of the earlier realisations too. This kind of pain is unnecessary. Amends were made but the communication between you’ll was not consolidated fully. So much goes unsaid at such times. You may have partially internalised your lessons but some parts of your inner realisations may not have been communicated or presented appropriately to help you and your husband realise that there is perhaps still hope in your relationship.

Steady declines in emotional and physical health can catch even the smartest people off guard. We’ve got so much that plays on our minds. Very few popular quotes address the lack of interest that negatively calcifies so many marriages after some time has lapsed.

You’ve waited long enough. Now is time to act! Your husband is probably reeling from this episode in a way that’s different from the way in which you are coping. Only if you invest the time and interest in getting through this with him (with some professional help from a trained marriage counsellor) – would there be the possibility of a respectful and enduring reconciliation, renegotiation of the relationship and recovery from the pain and sense of betrayal. There are no guarantees through this process but you’ll know which way the wind is blowing – over time.