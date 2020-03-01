Sex and the City: Star looking for sachha pyaar

I am a 40-year-old actress but have been out of work for a long time. I feel depressed and lonely as I am single with my sibling married and settled abroad. When I see all my co-actors married, I feel envious and angry, because there was a time when I had so many suitors. I was in three relationships which ended due to my own fussiness. I especially regret ending the last relationship which almost culminated in marriage. Today there are no suitors, no work, no companion or family, and the only attention I get is from lecherous men on Instagram when I upload pictures of my old photo shoots. I miss having meaningful emotional and physical intimacy, but the only available men now are either unstable divorcees or widowers with kids carrying their own baggage. I feel frustrated. What should I do?

It’s a limiting perspective to see a person’s ability to find love and companionship as limited to a ‘catchment period’ when they are younger. There is no such thing as ‘slim pickings’. These ideas are archaic and unnecessary in the world of dating apps where technology has finally caught up with our imagination.

There are only ‘expired’ solutions. I understand that you are lonely but there are new and interesting solutions to address that. If you want to find someone you are compatible with, you are going to have to define a search radius and then work in a manner to support those efforts.

You are going to have an open mind to meeting new people. This can sometimes be a disheartening and sometimes downright confusing process. However, it’s a necessary process for any kind of narrowing down to take place.

So where can you find suitors? Unfortunately, there are no queues or sure shot audition processes to find partners for life. These choices have to be made based on our own knowledge of what we want from a person, from a relationship and how much work are we willing to put in.

There are events and venues where people can show up based on a wide range of hobby based interest groups (trekking, book clubs, film clubs, boardgames and even drama clubs) where the likelihood of finding someone who enjoys the same things as you – is much higher.

A search process is not the same thing as a selection process. Logically speaking, a friendship can lead to a romance though there are no guarantees to that.

No doubt you will find a lot of lecherous men in this world wherever you go. This is unfortunate. The world we live in is not ideal and neither fair. It’s a bitter truth but a necessary one for you to accept.

There are ways to be happy and find fulfilment despite the world sometimes feeling like it’s closing in on you. If only money made people happy, there would be no sad rich people. If acting offers are drying up and work is suffering as a result, you may turn to self-publishing tools like Youtube and put your face and perspectives out there.

There are no guarantees on the internet but there are conduits and platforms through which one can showcase one’s abilities and share one’s vision. There is an ever-growing market for new content and interesting stories. You merely have to find a topic that resonates with who you are as a person and share those.

Perhaps join a theatre group to network and hone your acting chops. Maybe consider writing as a way to pen down ideas that speak to you.

These are a few days to inject new energy into your career. Envy and anger will keep you stagnant and you will continue to feel like an unfortunate victim in the middle of a crisis.

However, don’t forget that you get to define what a crisis means to you. Everyone in this world carries with them emotional baggage from their past (including you) so it would be fair to see people of only a certain age group carrying emotional baggage. To seek out a companion, you will have to stop seeing men as ‘suitors’.

Understandably your looks may have played a large part in getting you the attention of men but a worthwhile partner would be interested in so much more than just how aesthetically pleasing you are to him. To truly find someone who can charm you with their personality and show you care, you are going to have to learn to have an open mind about people in general. People do not exist in this world to merely service our needs.

Everybody has a story to live through and one to narrate to themselves and the world. Your sibling’s marriage has nothing to do with your life so such benchmarks become entirely unnecessary for your personal and psychological progress.

If you stop searching for the right moments and the right people, you will find yourself more accepting and open to the current. Develop yourself in ways that make you feel happy when you look in the mirror and think about the life you have led or the life you are now looking forward to lead.

Time waits for no one so spend some time in reflecting on these matters since betterment can’t be gifted to you without you putting in an effort to see if you would like to alter the way you see things.