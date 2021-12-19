Sex and The City: Overcoming insecurities

Q: I keep obsessing that my girlfriend is not satisfied with me in bed though she has told me she is happy with me in every way, including sexually. This thought has become a huge stressor for me. I worry that if I keep asking her for reassurance because of my insecurities, she may get fed up and not want to be with me, and I’ll be led to believe that no woman can be happy with me. I can see how this thought has the potential to become a self-fulfilling prophecy and I can see how self-defeating my insecurity is. I want to relax and freely and wholeheartedly enjoy this wonderful relationship with her without this crazy thought that could destroy something so beautiful. I need your help desperately. How do I navigate the games my mind is playing with me?

Ans. To navigate any game in this world, one must first understand its rules. However, there’s no game to be played here. A recurring thought is like a housefly that refuses to sit in one place. Eventually, a window must be opened so the fly can be well on his way. I’d like to open a window for you. Every self-depreciative thought stems from the faulty and inaccurate belief that there is something wrong with us.

Now, one may further wonder why would there be something wrong with us? Does that also mean that there is something right with us? Who gets to decide this? Are these not arbitrary classifications made by those in power and those with a veto over our decisions? Is something wrong with us because we are frequently reminded of the unfortunate times where we were limited and drop-kicked due to our poor decisions, flaws and limitations? If that reasoning was to be followed, then it is arguable that there is something wrong with everyone on this planet since everyone fumbles, fibs, tumbles and experiments their way through life’s many unfamiliar, testing and testy situations.

If the problem of ‘being wrong’ is something that could be seen as a universal struggle, then that means that you are challenged in ways that all human beings are challenged in. What you rehearse, you eventually get better at and more familiar with. That is the law. The rules apply to thoughts we keep entertaining repeatedly. Let’s examine the facts. Your girlfriend has clearly and categorically indicated that she is happy with the sexual relationship that you share. This is a fact and you'd do well to accept her words at face value.

Could she be lying to you? Probably. Could she be saying the truth to you? Probably. Your knowledge of her will inform how you read her words and deeds. It is important to remember that without trust, a relationship suffers. This is why I am imploring you to trust her when she says she is happy. You are right to conclude that if you doubt and prod her constantly, it will drive a wedge between you two. Neediness, clinginess and mopiness are huge turn-offs.

A solid relationship is built on respect, trust and the unshakeable idea that ‘all storms have a beginning and an end’. If you try to play fortune-teller and make gross generalisations such as 'no woman will ever desire you', your behaviour and thinking will align to this narrative and prove it to be true since you would self-sabotage any opportunity to be noticed for who you are. This is how self-fulfilling prophecies play out. A person finds themselves more in tune with a psychological narrative than with a fact that suggests contrary evidence to any self-downing patterns that a person may be engaging in.

Your insecurity forces you to imagine the worst possible outcomes for yourself. We are limited or set-free by our imagination but which way the needle moves, depends on how badly you wish to change something in yourself. Self-confidence is a habit and not an inheritance. Self doubt is like cancer. It grows quietly until it's taken over your entire thinking. Seeing a counsellor will help address your doubts further and help you forge a smart and agile plan to learn to lean on yourself and love yourself.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:07 AM IST