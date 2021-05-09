Sex and the City: Married best friend, but no intimacy

I married my best friend, and I love the way we can laugh and talk in an uninhibited manner. The problem is there is no sexual chemistry and we both feel awkward when we try to get intimate. We were both looking to marry at 38, but could not find a compatible partner. We tried to be matchmakers for each other for several years. Then one day we decided that since we were so compatible as friends, we would make great life partners and our parents agreed with us. It is strange that even now we keep talking about who we find physically attractive, and neither of us finds it odd. We are very comfortable in our everyday life, but there is a sadness in both of us about the missing element of physical intimacy. We are in a strange fix. What should we do?

Ans. Chemistry as a subject is also a function of certain combinations being made for a desired transition to take place. It's clear to me that you will have to make certain changes in how you'll interact with each other. Sexual chemistry can grow from several moments of demonstrated physical tenderness. This needs to first be decided upon and then executed accordingly. Like with all daunting, and sometimes confusing pursuits in life, you got to warm up to a task before proclaiming yourself the master of a certain endeavour. Baby steps need to be taken first.