People fall in love with same type of person: Study

Washington: While breakups hurt and might make people search for love in a different kind of person, they do not tend to do so. People often look for love in the same type of person over and over again. “It’s common that when a relationship ends, people attribute the breakup to their ex-partner’s personality and decide they need to date a different type of person.

Our research suggests there’s a strong tendency to nevertheless continue to date a similar personality,” said lead author Yoobin Park. Researcher’s analysis of the responses showed that overall; the current partners of individuals described themselves in ways that were similar to past partners. “If your new partner’s personality resembles your ex-partner’s personality, transferring the skills you learned might be an effective way to start a new relationship on a good footing.”

—ANI