How to change a no strings attached relationship scenario

Falling in love is effortlessly easy; the concept is so fairytale-esque that it can take just one moment to get naturally attracted to the person. It is easy to get butterflies inside your stomach when you lean in for your first kiss, when you lock your eyes, graze your hands together for the first time, that is the time when your heart beats faster and you experience the most beautiful feeling in the world. Love is the universal truth!

You fall in love easily; but, maintaining a relationship sometimes becomes a chaotic process especially for women because majority of men aren’t able to perceive their women fully. I am not saying suffering is gender specific; women and men both suffer; but do you know what happens when a woman feels there are no strings attached? When the love isn’t working out anymore?

Women are pre-wired to love those things that hold countless possibilities but also make them suffer the most if the outcome is not in their favour. For instance, a woman whether married or single, suffers the most when she stops receiving emotional refuge during hard times from her partner the way she is supposed to.

Research shows that if a woman fails in a relationship, she is judged more harshly than a man. When a woman faces failure in a relationship, she is trapped alone and left unhappy. She now has to face the whole world alone and there is nobody present to save her from unpleasant questions. Hence, women are more sensitive to failure.

Women possess all the nurturing qualities within them that a man actually needs, but the only reason why they lag behind in a relationship is because they don’t know how to maintain it and to handle the man.

There are several reasons why women are unable to craft the spirit of abundance in their love lives...

- Boyfriend shuns the idea of monogamy especially marriage

- Mental torture and trauma

- Non-acceptance

- Rejection by the boyfriend and his family members

- Domination

- Boyfriend is jealous of career

- Harmful verbal conflicts

- Loss of self-acceptance/ self-confidence

- Domestic violence

- Abusive relationship

- Unable to build trust

- Behavioural issues of the boyfriend

- Difficulty in attracting someone

- The beloved is in love with someone else

- Boyfriend feigns love for sex

- Extramarital affairs

- The man does not take any initiatives

Truths about overcoming relationship adversities

Demolish the obsessiveness – Not unconditional love, but love with a condition in which an individual feels an overwhelming obsessive desire to possess and protect another person, with an inability to accept failure or rejection, can ruin your life.

It can be dangerous and deadly if the other person doesn’t feel the same way. We all experience obsessiveness for our partner at some point of time. It is a disorder when you do not control your emotions.