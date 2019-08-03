How to change a no strings attached relationship scenario

Falling in love is effortlessly easy; the concept is so fairytale-esque that it can take just one moment to get naturally attracted to the person. It is easy to get butterflies inside your stomach when you lean in for your first kiss, when you lock your eyes, graze your hands together for the first time, that is the time when your heart beats faster and you experience the most beautiful feeling in the world. Love is the universal truth!
You fall in love easily; but, maintaining a relationship sometimes becomes a chaotic process especially for women because majority of men aren’t able to perceive their women fully. I am not saying suffering is gender specific; women and men both suffer; but do you know what happens when a woman feels there are no strings attached? When the love isn’t working out anymore?
Women are pre-wired to love those things that hold countless possibilities but also make them suffer the most if the outcome is not in their favour. For instance, a woman whether married or single, suffers the most when she stops receiving emotional refuge during hard times from her partner the way she is supposed to.
Research shows that if a woman fails in a relationship, she is judged more harshly than a man. When a woman faces failure in a relationship, she is trapped alone and left unhappy. She now has to face the whole world alone and there is nobody present to save her from unpleasant questions. Hence, women are more sensitive to failure.
Women possess all the nurturing qualities within them that a man actually needs, but the only reason why they lag behind in a relationship is because they don’t know how to maintain it and to handle the man.
There are several reasons why women are unable to craft the spirit of abundance in their love lives...
- Boyfriend shuns the idea of monogamy especially marriage
- Mental torture and trauma
- Non-acceptance
- Rejection by the boyfriend and his family members
- Domination
- Boyfriend is jealous of career
- Harmful verbal conflicts
- Loss of self-acceptance/ self-confidence
- Domestic violence
- Abusive relationship
- Unable to build trust
- Behavioural issues of the boyfriend
- Difficulty in attracting someone
- The beloved is in love with someone else
- Boyfriend feigns love for sex
- Extramarital affairs
- The man does not take any initiatives
Truths about overcoming relationship adversities
Demolish the obsessiveness – Not unconditional love, but love with a condition in which an individual feels an overwhelming obsessive desire to possess and protect another person, with an inability to accept failure or rejection, can ruin your life.
It can be dangerous and deadly if the other person doesn’t feel the same way. We all experience obsessiveness for our partner at some point of time. It is a disorder when you do not control your emotions.
A woman is more beautiful when she is confident about herself. A woman is more complimented when she manifests the concept of self-awareness, self-love and self-esteem within herself. Understand your worth.
Remember, the only person who deserves your selflessness is the person who respects your selflessness. Keep seeking! Not for a person, but for yourself, for your passion, courage, goals and happiness. Once you know yourself only then will you be able to conceptualise what and whom you need the most in life.
Embrace yourself with a high standard of grace and elegance. If you don’t, they won’t either. Remember, the world sees what you put in front of it. Love and respect yourself first and then see the magic.
Techniques to enhance your self-esteem
- No self-sabotaging, cultivate confidence
- Do not clamour for the attention you need, make people clamour for your attention
- Recognise your strength and capability
- Don’t be too available for the person
- If an undesirable pattern is repeating itself, let it go and focus on the brighter side of your life
- Keep yourself busy – socialise, make new friends and concentrate on your curriculum and work
- Look good, feel good! Work upon your physique
- Reduce the number of repeated calls and texts
- Meditate for mindfulness healing
- Take sessions with a coach
Be a good listener and communicate well — Communicating deliberately is the only answer and an inclusive way to ensure a concrete understanding. Also, don’t just communicate, be a good listener, listen to your partner and cultivate a comprehensive solution for both of you.
Give your partner memories which are unforgettable — This is a powerful connection tool for bonding. Create a moment, make him feel that he is special for you. Take him to dinner and pay the bill sometimes. Make him realise that you are his better half and always there for him.
