Ghosting, proxy-relationships and more

ARRANGED LOVE IS BACK! – Arranged marriage is no longer being frowned upon as archaic or oppressive as families and friends play matchmaker and Facebook and Instagram are used as clever stalking devices to suss out a prospective partner, their world, their priorities, their temperament so as to pre-screen who fits the bill. There are online networking forums where women connect with other women to match-make for each other or introduce each other to ‘decent men’ from their social circles. This is deemed as a progressive and safe way for ladies to vouch for someone and proceed with educated caution. Romances can either wither away or blossom soon after such tech and network-of-trust enabled affiliations are sparked. There are choices to be made & the range is limitless. Swiping on dating apps is soon becoming old-fashioned!

BOUND BY A CAUSE– Couples are learning and leaning towards shared causes as a way to keep the romance strong and alive. Strict gender based roles are dying out. Everybody earns, cooks and pays the bills! After observing an elderly generation of temperamentally ill-suited matches – merely sticking together merely for the kids, due to social pressures, fear of loneliness or for financial reasons, couples are turning to shared pursuits and projects - such as animal rescue, world travel and couples’ blogging in addition to embracing group hobbies like playing boardgames, trekking, fitness endeavours etc. to revitalise their love for each other. With an ever growing platform where online meet-ups lead to a range of activities for people with different tastes, there is more visibility for all sub-cultures (such as cosplaying or online gaming) since there are WhatsApp groups for everyone and everything!