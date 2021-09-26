Candid Corner: To throuple or not to throuple?

Q) I am in love with two sisters. They have an age gap of five years and live in my neighbourhood. Both are single, and both tease me even when they are together. I dream of the three of us living together and getting married, but I know this will never happen in this country. Should I make a move on at least one of them and see how it pans out?

A) Throuples are becoming more popular these days. Many are opting for these polyamorous arrangements after coming to terms with the fact that monogamy is a decaying social construct. Maybe you won’t be able to marry both, but you could certainly marry one and have both live with you. This might feel very unusual to a lot of people, but it is not unheard of in the many types of arrangements people opt for in this country as well.

They existed in the past, and so do now in a new shiny avatar. Unfortunately for us women, the arrangement has socially been available to solely men. You are a guy, so no problems there. Ideally, you should consider keeping the throuple arrangement open so that the sisters will have access to other partners and not just be stuck with you. In most likelihood, they will not be physically engaging with each other, so it would be only fair to keep it open.

Remember, equal opportunities always! Also, remember, being in a throuple is very different from being in a threesome. While throuples often have a physical component, many relationships in them are platonic. This means that you might be able to benefit from all the emotional support and care but might not be physical with both. Before fantasising further, make sure that your interests are reciprocated, at least by one if not by both. You definitely should make a move on one of them but beware if she rejects you; it might spoil your chances with both.

The writer is an Intimacy and Relationship Coach, Founder of The Intimacy Curator, an organisation promoting self-discovery through emotional and sexual well-being (www.theintimacycurator.com). (Have a query? Send it on fpjcandidcorner@gmail.com)

