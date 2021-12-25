Candid Corner: Introvert dating an extrovert

Q: My boyfriend is an extrovert and I’m completely the opposite. He loves going out to parties, dancing, hangout with a large group of friends, whereas I prefer alone time with him or just a few select people. He finds this boring at times and I am constantly fearful that he may want to replace me with someone more suited to his personality. Is there a way to change my personality? Would it be advisable?

Ans: You cannot be replaced. You are a unique individual who cannot be replaced by anybody else. Maybe the role of a girlfriend that you are playing with him can but that means that the romantic relationship you were in had run its course. He finds staying at home with few people around boring and you don’t enjoy going out.

Is this the only difference between you two? One can behave differently and enjoy different things but still believe in similar values and meet the other person’s emotional needs. Is your fear coming from a place of personal insecurity or from something your boyfriend has communicated? Either way, you are afraid and fear brings disconnection and separation.

Of course, you can always come to a middle ground with you going out a little more and your boyfriend staying at home more often. This can happen only if you both decide to work on your differences. Anything you do is not going to be successful if it is only, you making changes. It always takes two to tango. You will eventually start resenting the fact that your boyfriend is not making any efforts to meet your needs. And we all know by now that resentment is the number one relationship killer.

The conversation to be had can start with you expressing how you feel when he signals that he is bored. Make sure you use words that are not going to make him feel judged. Use sentences that don’t directly point at what he does but just at the situation, e.g. “When people get bored in my company, I feel insecure”.

Pointing the finger directly at his behaviour, or personality, will make him defend himself immediately. Once you have expressed your feelings, propose a practical solution and make sure you schedule activities you both enjoy. It is important that you spend at least one-third of your activities doing something that brings you together. Something that does not require efforts on both sides will definitely make the relationship stronger.

The writer is an Intimacy and Relationship Coach, Founder of The Intimacy Curator, an organisation promoting self-discovery through emotional and sexual well-being (www.theintimacycurator.com). (Have a query? Send it on fpjcandidcorner@gmail.com)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:13 AM IST