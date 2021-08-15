Candid Corner: Husband wants sex, everyday

Q: My husband wants to be physical almost every day and I am really tired of accommodating him. I am okay with three to four times in a month, but with all the work it is simply impossible to turn the switch one each time. Sometimes I feel it’s him but after talking to my friends, I realised it’s most men that are like that. Please help.

Ans: Are you planning to move onto women hoping they will have lower sex drives? You might be in for a surprise. Some say that men are more attuned to their physical sensations and desires but the rule doesn’t apply to all. Sex drive patterns are very complex and depend on multiple physiological, psychological, and cultural factors.

Your husband could physiologically have a high sensation seeking traits and excitation levels, there could be a genetic predisposition or he could have developed them in his formative years. High sensation seeking traits are not exclusive to men, but under a patriarchal system, men have been socialised to believe that it is normal to have them.

Often this can cause a lot of anxiety for men who are at the middle and low end of the spectrum, because they feel they are not ‘manly’ enough if they don’t want to be at it every day. On the other hand, women who express high sex drive are often slut-shamed. Your husband could also be using sex to tackle stress or any other unwanted emotions.

Stress can lead to arousal when our bodies and minds look for ways to recalibrate prolonged activation of the sympathetic nervous system, the part that makes us stay on alert during long anxiety-filled working hours. Some of us know that sex will help us relax. This is because we release all the ‘feel good’ hormones during and after sex.

Again, this doesn’t apply just to men and not to all of them. Women also experience this but have been conditioned to believe it is not ok to use sex as a physical outlet to diffuse stress. As for you, there is no need to turn the switch on each time your husband wants to be physical. You have the right to say no but being informed about where it is coming from, will make you connect deeper to your husband.

The writer is an Intimacy & Relationship Coach, Founder of The Intimacy Curator, an organisation promoting self-discovery through emotional and sexual wellbeing (www.theintimacycurator.com). (Have a query? Send it on fpjcandidcorner@gmail.com)

ALSO READ Candid Corner: Best friend keeps falling in love

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:50 AM IST