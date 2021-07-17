Candid Corner: Attracted to aunt

Q. I am in my thirties, and I have never had a girlfriend. I recently moved to live with my uncle and after a few days, I started being intimate with his wife. This has now become an obsession and I feel terrible about it. My family will hate me if they find out, but I am too attracted to her. Will I ever be able to forget her if I get married?

Ans: You are aware that your attraction for this woman is making you jeopardize a number of family relationships, and you still struggle in giving it up. You are in trauma bond. The fear of consequences, the expected punishment, the unpredictability of circumstances, and a strong reward are keeping you hooked to this high adrenaline producing situation. Remember that by default, people seek increased attachment in any situation of danger. It is not this woman that you are obsessed with, but the neurobiological responses that this state of affairs is triggering. Your brain is flooded with a number of stress hormones, and you are now hooked on them. You feel ‘obsessed’ vs ‘in love’.

Getting married to someone else is not going to solve anything. When, and if, you will manage to get out of this situation, you most probably find a similar one, because you have not addressed the real causes of your obsessive behaviour: attachment patterns learned from your caretakers. In this relationship, you are re-enacting unhealthy dynamics you have experienced in childhood. These experiences have created patterns in your neurobiological system and now you are simply following what your body is used to, emotional stress.

It is very normal in this instance that your emotional stress is also getting you sexually aroused. Being OK with, and reaching out compulsively to, unpredictable outcomes and emotional lack of boundaries are clear signs that you will have to address the causes of this trauma bond with a professional. Together you can create a strategy to reduce the risks you are putting yourself through and eventually re-learn healthier attachment patterns.

The writer is an Intimacy & Relationship Coach, Founder of The Intimacy Curator, an organisation promoting self-discovery through emotional and sexual wellbeing (www.theintimacycurator.com). (Have a query? Send it on fpjcandidcorner@gmail.com)