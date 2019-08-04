Agony Aunt: Am afraid of how my brother will cope with my departure

A brother’s blues

My younger brother and I have got along very well for a very long time. Since my parents are always working, it is usually only us in the house on weekdays. However, I am soon leaving for university in another country and am afraid of how my brother will cope with my departure. He has been very moody since he found out and keeps telling me not to go. I heard him cry in his room the night that I told him I was leaving. I don’t know how I can help him and am afraid that my parents will completely neglect him. What should I do?

- I understand your concern for your brother as you both have formed a strong bond over the years in the absence of your parents. Distance is going to be inevitable when you move abroad for studies and its impact on your brother that’s bothering you is also inevitable. However, focusing on gradually sensitising your brother of your distance can be the first step here. Also rope in your parents and discuss with them about your fear of them not being around for your brother so that all of you can together brainstorm for a smoother transition.

Miss Sidelined

My best friend and I have had a very strong relationship for the last three years. Recently, another girl has joined our group and my best friend has been getting very close to her and neglecting me a lot. During conversations, it is mostly them talking and I can barely say anything. I have told her that I feel very left out, and she promised to include me more, but nothing has changed. The new girl keeps making plans with her and not calling me. I feel very alone and sad. Please help.

- The fact that you have realised that you are feeling a certain way because of the way others are behaving with you is in itself a start point to overcome this situation. You have already spoken to your friend and expressed your concerns and there hasn’t been any change that you noticed. I understand that the behaviour could be quite hurtful when you have established a close connection with someone. This however could also be an opportunity for you to form new relations, explore the possibilities of being able to enjoy and being happy without you having to rely on others.