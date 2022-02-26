Senior Citizens: Its Time to Revisit Youth Time

Far away from days of youth, the elders often seem to be worried and anxious. This stems from various issues spanning falling health, reduced cognitive abilities, feeling of neglect, fear of approaching death. Locus of influence seems to be dwindling with uncontrollable gaining upper hand. This leads to a sense of helplessness.

One of the natural ways to overcome this loss of self-confidence, at this stage, is to go back to the days of youth. Youth signify strength, independence, vibrance and above all, a vigor & energy. Going back the memory trail is more of a psychological and emotive journey rather than an actual. It is like taking oneself back 40 to 50 years ago through backward motion in time. It will unwind the past strength providing an impetus to go forward.

This strategy of revisiting youth has the effect of re-empowering the elderly.

The two (2) most important ingredients of this journey path are:

1. Think Young: The starting point is that an elderly person should feel and think himself / herself like a young person. The elder should try to conceptualize and imbibe as much as possible the qualities of a young person in his / her mental realm for both the physical and mental dimensions. This encompasses physical energy, mental strength, and all the associated qualities of a young person like zeal, drive, passion, ambition, restlessness, sense of independence, among others. The very feeling and thinking of “being a young person” will bring in the required positive belief in oneself that I CAN. This attitude of “I Can” is extremely important in life, particularly for an elderly. “I can do”, “I can drive”, “I can remember”, “I can read”, “I can learn new things”, “I can live by myself”, are some of the immense feel-good factors about oneself. These can arouse the positive energy and sense of optimism enabling the senior to go forward. Thinking about & revisiting the times of youth and its qualities can thus infuse enormous energy in the minds of an elder.

2. Act Young: Only thinking will not help; it must be followed by youthful actions to keep going. While the advanced age will never permit one to indulge in what he / she used to actually do while young, even a fraction thereof will keep one moving. Remembering the days of youth and doing acts what one used to will go a long way in keeping the elder agile.

Some of the youthful acts could be:

a. Keeping physically fit and mentally agile by doing whatever exercises and work-out as possible

b. Being busy with some meaningful activities including social service at least for 5 to 6 hours a day

c. Spending time fruitfully throughout the day including time with family

d. Carrying out own work like purchase from the market, washing own clothes, going to bank / post office, etc., to the extent possible

e. Having fun time every day being in touch with friends or enjoying entertainment shows in TV, etc.

f. Keeping the mind engaged by learning some new things like a language or music or instrument

g. Being active in some social groups like morning walking clubs or senior citizen associations

Some unique activities associated with youthful days are important in this context. For example, going to hill station with friends to spend some relaxing time or going for a trek (if physically possible), taking some time off for travel within or outside the country or to an adventurous place will revive the spirits of youth.

Summing Up:

Life is a journey with several phases; while youth denote the most active and ambitious phase of life, old age signifies the decline stage. Whereas biologically it is not possible to reverse the process of aging, it is quite feasible to refresh our memories of youth not to regret but to get the best out of it. If the elders start following the best practices of youth and its active life, the monotony and anxiety, helplessness associated with old age may come down dramatically. We are what we think and feel about us. If we feel us weak, so we are. But if we feel we are strong and we can do it, we will at least try to do it. That is the rationale of revisiting the days of youth in old age. It will make life more active and thus happier.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:22 PM IST