See pics shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, it isn't foreign location but the cleanest beach in India

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared pictures of Odisha’s Golden beach, which is one of the cleanest beaches in India. He also mentioned of the beach as the Blue Flag Beach. The beach images are mesmerizing and caught the attention of the netizens.

He captioned the post as, "Golden beach at Puri is rated as one of the cleanest beach of India. Also certified as the Blue flag beach, continuously for last three years. Salutations to the ground staff for making this possible even under torchlights."

The IFS officer shared the pictures that showed the beautiful Golden beach and the kind of efforts required to keep the beach clean.

The Blue Flag certification, accorded by Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) in Denmark, is a globally recognised eco-label. It is based on 33 stringent criteria in four significant heads. These are environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation and safety and services on the beaches.

Look at the pictures below:

The post received 17.4 K views since being shared and over 600 likes and appreciation from the Twitter users.

Read their comments below:

