Second G20 Tourism Working Group meet in Siliguri and Darjeeling from April 1

Around 60 international delegates from 29 plus countries will be participating in the second G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting that is set to be held in West Bengal's Siliguri and Darjeeling from 1-3 April 2023.

The first Tourism Working Group Meeting was concluded successfully at 'The Rann of Kutch, Gujarat' from 7-9 February 2023.

According to Secretary Tourism, Arvind Singh, the meeting will be focused on discussing the deeper and broader aspects of the five priorities of the Tourism Working Group. "Around 60 international delegates from 29 plus countries will be participating in the meeting," he said.

The five priorities, Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs, Destination Management of the India Tourism Working Group were introduced in the working session and were endorsed by all the G20 Members, Invitee Countries, and International Organizations.

During the second TWG Meeting, a technical tour to Darjeeling has been planned for all delegates. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), also known as the ‘Toy Train Ride,’ will be one of the main attractions.

Delegates will enjoy a tea tasting experience and a moonlight tea leaf plucking experience. They will also visit Raj Bhawan, the summer residence for the Governor of West Bengal.

A cultural program and immersive experience of Art & Craft is being organized at Chowrasta (The Mall Road), Darjeeling, and there will also be a display of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) products.

The technical tour and cultural programs planned for the delegates will provide a unique experience of the beauty and diversity of West Bengal’s tourism industry.

An exhibition will be opened for the general public from April 3 to April 5, 2023, to increase awareness of India's G20 Presidency and promotion of sustainable practices under Adventure Tourism at Mall Road, Darjeeling.

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is hosting a Side Event on 'Adventure Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals'.

