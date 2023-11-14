Schengen Visa Goes Paperless; Check Details

Picture for representation | File Photo

In a significant development, the Schengen area is set to transition its visa application process into the digital realm. The move aims to streamline and simplify the experience for travelers, eliminating the traditional need for physical visa stickers in passports.

**Online Visa System Overview**

Applicants seeking short stays in the Schengen area will now engage with a user-friendly online platform. This platform requires individuals to submit essential documents, data, and electronic copies of travel documents containing biometric information. Additionally, applicants will complete the payment of fees through this digital channel.

Upon successful cross-checks in the database, approved applicants will receive a cryptographically signed barcode. This barcode serves as a digital representation of the approved visa and can be either printed or stored electronically.

While the online system brings efficiency, some exceptions exist. First-time applicants or those with new passports or modified biometric data may still need to attend in-person appointments. Notably, countries like Australia have already adopted similar systems where the online visa is intricately linked to the individual's passport.

**Global Implementation and Exemptions**

Citizens from over 60 countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, typically enjoy visa-free access to the Schengen area for short visits. However, these travelers will now be required to utilize the online platform for pre-screened entry, facilitated by the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). This system mirrors the ESTA system employed by the United States.

**EU Entry/Exit System (EES) Automation**

In tandem with the digital visa shift, all visitors entering the European Union will undergo processing through the automated EU Entry/Exit System (EES). This computerized system records individuals' details and biometric data, alongside the dates of entry and exit. The EES plays a crucial role in monitoring overstays and refused entries, enhancing the overall border control mechanism.

This transformative initiative, following a thorough legislative process, is scheduled to take effect three weeks after its publication in the EU's administrative gazette. The Schengen area's embrace of digitalization marks a significant step forward in modernizing and securing the visa application process.