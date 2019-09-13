Savaari: Convenient travel from Pune to Shirdi

A place that is revered and recognized for the seat of the legendary saint Sai Baba, Shirdi is one of the most sacred religious destinations of India. Over the years, even the town of Shirdi has come to be a hallowed site, making it a busy and popular pilgrimage center. Adding to its charm, the rustic landscape of Shirdi, also makes it an interesting place to visit. It is the biggest and most prominent religious site near the metro city of Pune, with hundreds of people visiting daily. Whether you are going for a pilgrimage or just to explore the countryside of Maharashtra, Savaari offers you the best travel plan and resources so you can enjoy the experience.

Here’s our handy guide to make your Pune-Shirdi trip successful and a holistic one.

Shirdi: An overview

Shirdi sits in the heart of Maharashtra and is known for the Sai Baba Devasthan- the seat of the holy saint. It attracts millions of devotees from all over the country, as well as from international locations. One of the most unique and fascinating things about Shirdi is that despite being a Hindu temple, it does not restrict visitors based on their faith and religious background, and welcomes everyone with open arms.

Sitting in the heart of Maharashtra, Shirdi is one of the most sacred and popular Hindu pilgrimage destinations in India. The town is recognized for the sacred sanctum of Sai Baba and attracts millions of devotees from all across the country.

Pune to Shirdi – A trip with Savaari

You could be traveling for pilgrimage or a weekend in the countryside, or just to discover the mystical town. No matter what your travel agenda is, you have to make it worthwhile. Although many buses and trains that ply between Pune and Shirdi, the best way to cover this route is to hire a car. You can book a top-rated and reliable cab with Savaari from Pune to Shirdi. Alternatively, you can also opt for any of our trip packages from one day to three days, wherein you can do local travel, temple tour, and also explore other places around the town. You can easily book online and customize your trip as you want. You can also choose from our wide array of vehicles, depending on the number of passengers and/or the season of travel.

The route

The distance between Pune and Shirdi is around 185 KM and takes nearly five hours to reach. There is only one highway route via NH60 and Sangamner-Kopargaon road that connects these two places, which most pilgrims and travelers take.

The route looks something like this-

Pune -> Chimbali -> Rajgurunagar -> Narayangaon -> Sangamner -> Shirdi

Places to see on the way

The road from Pune to Shirdi takes you through the hinterlands of Maharashtra, passing through small towns and villages, some of which are known for their temples and also visited as a part of a pilgrimage to Shirdi. You can stop by any of these places and explore the rustic life or religious sites. Or, you could simply sit back and enjoy the changing landscape and shifting culture as it transitions from the urban madness to the quieter, rustic life.

Here are a few interesting places to stop by on your way.

Chakan: 33 Km from Pune

The first major stop after Pune, Chakan is famous for the historic Chakan Fort which stands as an important site representing Maratha history.

Rajgurunagar: 44 Km from Pune

The ancient town is famous for the second highest mountain of Pune district - Shingeshwar Mountains, and the Siddheshwar Temple, among other old temples.

Narayangaon: 77 Km from Pune

Regarded as a temple town, its highlights are the Ram Mandir and Muktabai Temple.

Sangamner: 144 Km from Pune

The nearest town to Shirdi, it is known for the sacred temples of Devgad Khandoba Mandir and Dutt Mandir.

Food stops

When you are out for a road trip, you need to refuel yourself, especially if it’s a long journey of five to six hours. However, you should know that there are not many dining options on the Pune-Shirdi Route. Most of the eateries are concentrated near Chakan, Rajgurunagar, or Sangamner. So you can plan your stops accordingly.

Here are a couple of diners on the way to Shirdi, popular among tourists and pilgrims-

Vithal Kamat’s VITS Sagar Plaza, Rajgurunagar – This is the oldest restaurant chain of the state and famous for South Indian snacks and vegetarian dishes. It’s good for breakfast or late-night food options.

Celebration Restaurant, Sangamner – This locally popular family diner severs traditional Maharashtrian cuisine and makes for a good meal stop.

With this quick guide, you can make your Shirdi trip a fulfilling travel experience!

Pro Tips:

· Avoid traveling in summer months, between April and June, when the weather is the harshest in this part of the state.

· When traveling with kids or senior adults, opt for bigger vehicles like Innova car hire in Pune with an experienced driver.